Nokia 8 (TA-1012) Leaks With Zeiss-Made Dual Camera Setup

A render depicting what’s said to be the Nokia 8 surfaced online on Monday, having been shared by known industry insider Evan Blass. The render seen above shows the device in a dark blue color with a slightly purple hue, with its rear panel apparently sporting a dual camera setup comprised of two vertically arranged sensors placed above a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit. The leak indicates that the primary imaging module of the Nokia 8 was manufactured by Carl Zeiss, which is unsurprising in light of the fact that HMD Global just announced its new partnership with the Oberkochen, Germany-based optics company earlier this month. The back plate of the supposed Nokia 8 also features a heart rate monitor, with the top edge of its case seemingly boasting a 3.5mm audio jack.

The handset seen in the newly uncovered render is also equipped with a physical Home button that may house a fingerprint reader, though the bottom-left corner of its display panel also shows a fingerprint icon, possibly hinting that the smartphone will feature a fingerprint scanner embedded into its display. However, that still doesn’t seem like a probable scenario in light of the fact that much better-funded companies like Samsung are reportedly still struggling with commercializing on-screen sensors. The Home button of the alleged Nokia 8 is flanked by the Back and Recents system keys, while its top bezel houses a single-lens camera module, as well as Nokia’s regular branding that’s also present on the back side of the device. The bottom of its rear panel also reveals that this particular phone is labeled with the model number TA-1012 that has already been sighted online on numerous occasions, albeit industry watchers previously speculated that the device will be marketed as the Nokia 9.

The newly leaked handset has been designed by HMD Global Oy and manufactured in China, likely by Foxconn’s FIH Mobile that’s been involved with the Nokia brand since the beginnings of its post-Microsoft era. The Nokia 8 is expected to launch with the Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat, as well as a 5.3-inch screen with a QHD resolution. The primary camera setup of the phone is said to consist of two identical 13-megapixel lenses, with the device itself being rumored to launch on July 31.