Nokia 8 Appears Online For Possible July 20th Reveal

The Nokia 8 surfaced briefly on HMD Global’s website (the company making Nokia devices now), and it was removed shortly after. Of course, some others got screen grabs of this listing, and it shows quite a bit about the Nokia 8, like for instance, the fact that it does look a lot like the Nokia 5. It does, however, match up with recent renders and leaks of the Nokia 8, so it is very possible that this could be the final version. Of course, if it appeared on HMD Global’s website, there’s a very high chance that this is indeed that device, and not a fake. It’s also worth noting the date on the device, which is July 20th (or tomorrow). This is noteworthy because manufacturers will typically put the date of an announcement or a launch of the phone on the phone’s press renders.

According to the rumor mill, the Nokia 8 is supposedly going to sport a 5.3-inch Quad HD display, powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage inside. Making it Nokia’s most high-end smartphone since it’s re-emergence in the smartphone industry. Seeing as the other Nokia smartphones have been mostly low-end or mid-range devices, the company is in need of a high-end device, and the Nokia 8 appears to be exactly that. However, it would be a bit strange for Nokia to launch a device on July 20th without having a proper press event. Seeing as it did have one for the mid-range Nokia launch at Mobile World Congress earlier this year, and with this being a high-end device, and a much bigger deal, it would be a huge surprise if Nokia did just out the device in a press release.

The Nokia 8 is the smartphone that Nokia fans have been waiting for, or so it seems so far. Nokia was once the biggest smartphone maker in the world – in a land before smartphones. And now that Nokia is back and reincarnated, it seems that Nokia’s fans are waiting for something big. The Nokia 8 could be announced tomorrow, but pricing is still uncertain, as well as availability. That should be available somewhat soon though.