Nokia 6 Video Review: Setting The Budget Bar High

When it comes to brand names and mind share, Nokia is among the best known of all time. It’s no wonder given their storied history; phones that broke the mold yet were practically unbreakable, a season where they owned nearly half the mobile market share, and a classic game that everyone still wants to play. All has not been rosy over the past half decade though, as Nokia was slow to adopt to the modern smartphone mindset, and the brand went wayward since then. Now Nokia is being reborn from its ashes by HMD Global, and the Finnish tech giant is debuting its first three phones to support this new image.

The Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 are the company’s first Android-powered phones, and it’s the budget-minded market that Nokia is attempting to rule first. The Nokia 6 is the highest specced and priced phone of the trio, and it’s this phone that we’re taking an in-depth look at today. Retailing for $229 in the US, €229 throughout Europe, and Rs. 14999 in India, the Nokia 6 is a bargain when compared to most phones out there. This Amazon exclusive phone is also being sold under the Amazon ad program, meaning you can get a cool $50 discount for accepting ads on your lockscreen. This brings in an extra press to unlock the screen, but nets you the phone for an incredible $179.

Spec wise we’re looking at a gorgeous full aluminum unibody phone with a 5.5-inch 1080p IPS display up front, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC inside, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with microSD card support. A 3,000mAh battery sits inside, and this phone is one of the most stock devices you’ll find on the market, with even the launcher looking ever so much like the Google Pixel launcher. Nokia is promising ultra fast updates with each of these phones, and it seems to be their goal to effectively replace the Nexus program Google has seemingly discontinued. Is this phone worth the cash? Check out our video review below, and don’t forget to delve into even more detail by checking out the full written review as well.

Buy The Nokia 6