Nokia 6 Now Available from Amazon for $179

The Nokia 6 has now officially launched, and is now available on Amazon’s website for just $179. The Nokia 6 is one of the many Prime Exclusive smartphones that Amazon is offering, and its starting price does includes ads on the lockscreen. The normal price for the Nokia 6 is just $229, so by opting in for the ads, you do save $50 right off the bat. That’s a pretty good discount for those looking for a good smartphone at a low price, however. Now if you are purchasing this smartphone for a child, you are able to set the account as one that is for a child and thus turn off ads on the lockscreen. This is good because it means the child won’t accidentally buy something with your credit card.

Amazon is offering up the Nokia 6 in three colors – black, copper and blue. The front is black in all three models, the only change is the backside. The Nokia 6 is actually a somewhat mid-range smartphone. It sports the Snapdragon 430 processor, that’s an octa-core chipset, and it’s paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Nokia has also included a micro SD card slot, so users will be able to expand that storage if needed. It does have a 5.5-inch full HD display, along with a 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a 19-megapixel rear-facing camera. Nokia touts that this smartphone is great for consuming media, even though it does use a full HD panel instead of a Quad HD like most flagships on the market today. Finally, the Nokia 6 is powered by Android 7.1 Nougat.

This is an unlocked smartphone, so you can buy it and pop in your SIM card and be ready to go. The Nokia 6 is a great smartphone, and it is GSM compatible. So it will work with carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile, but those with Verizon or Sprint are out of luck, at this point. It does also work on MVNO’s using T-Mobile or AT&T’s network, including the likes of Straight Talk, Simple Mobile and others. You can pick up the Nokia 6 from the link down below, it’s shipping today and can be at your door as soon as tomorrow.