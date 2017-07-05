Nokia 5’s UK Launch Delayed, Nokia 6 Coming On August 2

Last month, the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 surfaced on Amazon.co.uk, and both devices were supposed to become available by the end of July, but it seems like the Nokia 5’s launch has been delayed. The two devices are still available for pre-order, but the Nokia 5 will launch later than expected, you’ll have to wait until August in order to get your hands on the phone. The Nokia 3 will become available in the UK on July 12, while the Nokia 5 will land on August 16, which means its release has been delayed for almost a month, as the device was expected to launch on July 19.

Now, in addition to that, we now know when to expect the Nokia 6 to arrive to the UK, the phone will launch on August 2, and it will cost £219.99 ($285). Speaking of which, the Nokia 3’s and Nokia 5’s price points remain unchanged, the Nokia 3 is priced at £129.99 ($168), while the Nokia 5 costs £179.99 ($232) in the UK. The Nokia 6 will, of course, be the most expensive smartphone out of this bunch, mainly because it’s the most powerful one, despite the fact these are all Nokia’s budget offerings, as the company is expected to introduce the Nokia 8 and Nokia 9 devices by the end of this year. The Nokia 8 will be considerably more powerful than any of the company’s current phones, while the Nokia 9 is expected to be its new flagship smartphone, and it will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835, if rumors are to be believed.

The Nokia 6 was originally announced back in January in China, while its global announcement followed in February, during MWC 2017. Having said that, the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 launched at MWC 2017, and the company has been releasing all those devices in new markets since then. The Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 ship with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage, the Nokia 3 is fueled by the MediaTek MT6737 64-bit quad-core SoC, while the Nokia 5 comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 64-bit octa-core processor. The Nokia 6, on the other hand, is also fueled by the Snapdragon 430 SoC, but it packs in 3GB / 4GB of RAM and 32GB / 64GB of native storage. All of these devices ship with Android Nougat, and it’s an almost stock version of Android we’re looking at here.