Nokia 3 Goes On Sale In The UK With 2GB Of RAM, MT6737 SoC

The unlocked Nokia 3 is now available for purchase in the UK, after the device was available for pre-order for a short period of time. HMD Global has just released the Nokia 3 in the UK, and if you’re interested, you can get one from Amazon UK if you follow the provided link down below. This handset is priced at £129.99 in the UK, which is quite an affordable price tag, but it’s worth noting this is a budget phone, the most affordable handset HMD Global / Nokia had released thus far, so this price tag is more than appropriate. Now, if you’re looking to get this phone via offline stores in in the UK, you can get it for an even lower price, as it costs only £119.99. The device comes in Black, Blue, White and Copper colors, and all of them are available at Amazon UK as we speak.

Nokia had announced last month that both the Nokia 3 and the Nokia 5 will become available for purchase in the UK, though the Nokia 5’s launch had been delayed by the company, as the device was supposed to arrive in July, but will go on sale on August 16. Having said that, the Nokia 6 will also arrive to the UK, but you’ll have to wait until August 2 in order to be able to get that phone. The Nokia 3 was originally announced back in February during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, along with the Nokia 5, while the Nokia 6’s global availability was also announced at that tradeshow. The Nokia 3 resembles the Nokia 5 and the Nokia 6 in terms of the design, but it’s smaller than those two phones, and not exactly identical to either of them on the outside, but it’s definitely noticeable that they come from the same lineup of phones.

The Nokia 3 comes with a set of three capacitive keys, which are located below its display, and a fingerprint scanner is not available on this phone, which was to be expected considering its price tag. The device sports a 5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display, along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage, while it is fueled by the MediaTek MT6737 64-bit quad-core processor. A non-removable 2,630mAh battery is also a part of this package, and the phone sport an 8-megapixel shooter on both its front and back sides. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the Nokia 3, and we’re looking at a rather light software version here, it’s actually close to stock Android.

Buy the Nokia 3