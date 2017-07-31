Nokia 3 Getting Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update By End-August

The Nokia 3 is about to get a new software update soon enough, as Android 7.1.1 Nougat will roll out to the handset next month. HMD Global, which has the rights to make Nokia-branded handsets for a decade, had already confirmed that the Nokia 3 would get the latest flavor of Android, but up until now it had not offered any specific timeline for the update rollout. HMD’s Chief Product Officer, Jujo Savikas, has now revealed on Twitter than the update will be available by the end of August. There’s still a bit of a wait involved, but at least Nokia 3 owners now know when to expect the new software treat.

The Nokia 3 launched with Android 7.0 Nougat on board out of the box, so the update to Android 7.1.1 will not bring any ground-breaking changes. Nevertheless, the latest version still comes with notable treats including the ability to send GIFs straight from the keyboard on compatible apps such as Hangouts, Messenger, and Google Allo. Android 7.1.1 also brings new emoji, and the ability to launch actions from app shortcuts on the home screen by long-pressing on the app icon. For instance, one can long-press on the YouTube app icon and tap search, rather than having to first open the app and then search for something from within the application. As Google puts it, Android 7.1.1 adds some Pixel features to other Android smartphones.

The smartphone doesn’t come with any high-end specifications. As a reminder, the Nokia 3 features a 5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD resolution of 1,280 x 720 pixels, a 16:9 aspect ratio, and 2.5D sculpted Gorilla Glass. Under the hood, it packs a quad-core MediaTek MTK 6737 processor clocked at 1.3 GHz, paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage, expandable up to 128GB with a microSD card. The smartphone has 8-megapixel cameras on both its front and back, a fingerprint sensor, a 2,650 mAh battery, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and LTE cat. 4. The entry-level Nokia 3 is still fresh on the market, as it made its debut back in February this year at Mobile World Congress 2017 alongside the Nokia 5 and the Nokia 6. It will continue to receive OS updates for at least two years.