Nokia 2 Renders By A Digital Artist Released On Weibo

Renders of the Nokia 2 have been released by a digital artist through a post on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo. While not necessarily a leak, the render is developed from the artist’s educated guess of the design of HMD Global’s low-end device. This render is mostly based on the current smartphone design of HMD Global, which owns the Nokia brand for smartphones. Given that it is a low-end device, it is likely that the Nokia 2 will not have a fingerprint scanner at the front. In the render, the capacitive navigation buttons present in other Nokia devices are replaced by on-screen navigation buttons. The back of the Nokia 2 will likely retain the characteristic Nokia design, the artist guesses. The renders show that the rear camera and flash are vertically arranged at the back of the device, similar to how the other Nokia phones are designed.

The renders made by the artist are also somewhat influenced by the leaks of the Nokia 2 that were released recently. Most of the information regarding the internal specifications of the Nokia 2 came from a leaked Geekbench result. The Nokia 2 will likely sport either a 4.5-inch display or a 5-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 720. This handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 212 chipset from Qualcomm, which is comprised of four ARM Cortex A7 32-bit processors clocked at 1.3GHz. The chipset also contains the Adreno 304 GPU for the device’s graphics processing needs. The device will sport 1GB of RAM, but there is no clear information available on the internal storage capacity of the Nokia 2. HMD Global’s low-end smartphone offering will still have Android 7.1.1 installed, with only minor modifications introduced by the manufacturer.

Aside from the leaked specifications from Geekbench results, there is no additional information available on the Nokia 2. Given the entry-level nature of the device, the Nokia 2 will surely lack some of the features present in its more expensive siblings. HMD Global stated that the device may be launched alongside two other Nokia-branded devices, the Nokia 7 and the Nokia 8. More information regarding the phone, including its availability and pricing, will be made available during the phone’s launch later this year.