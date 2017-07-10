NO.1 F3 Smartwatch Goes On Sale, Deal Prices Start At $9.99

The NO.1 F3 smartwatch is now becoming available to buy. One of the key selling points with the NO.1 F3 smartwatch is the price, as this is designed to be significantly more affordable compared to most of the currently available smartwatches. In fact, during its initial release, it will be available at an even more affordable price than usual. For instance, this smartwatch can be picked up from as low as $9.99.

NO.1 has confirmed that its NO.1 F3 smartwatch will be available to buy from as low as $9.99 starting on July 11 at 11.a.m. Beijing Time. However, this is a very limited sale as only 20 units will be available at the $9.99 price once the deal begins. So it will be a matter of first come first served on who gets to pick up the smartwatch at this price. Although, those who do miss out on the initial $9.99 sale price, will still have the option to pick it up for as little as $19.99. As NO.1 will be making the first 1,000 units available at this reduced price, following the conclusion of the first $9.99 sale. Both sales will be taking place exclusively on Banggood through the link below.

As for what you can expect for those reduced early buyer prices, the the NO.1 F3 smartwatch is a round smartwatch which comes equipped with a 360-degree rotating dial. This is likely to be a good option for those looking for an affordable sports-focused watch, as the NO.1 F3 smartwatch comes loaded with a variety of sensors for tracking all the usual measurements, including calories burned, steps taken, and sleep periods. In addition, the NO.1 F3 smartwatch is equipped with an IP68 rating for protection against dust and water encounters. Which also means that this is a watch that can be used while swimming, as the device can be submerged in water up to a depth of 30 meters. Battery life is also unlikely to be an issue as the NO.1 F3 comes loaded with a C2032 battery. This battery does not require charging on a daily or weekly basis, as this battery will offer up to a year’s worth of usage. At which point, the battery can simply be replaced with a new one. The NO.1 F3 smartwatch connects to smartphones via Bluetooth and is able to be customized, thanks to the availability of a number of colored straps. You can take a closer look at the NO.1 F3 smartwatch by watching the latest promotional video below.