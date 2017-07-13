Nextbit Robin Phone & Chat Support Stops At The End Of July

The Nextbit Robin’s phone and chat support will stop at the end of July, more specifically on July 31st as the company noted on Twitter earlier today. What this means for owners of the Nextbit Robin is that any issues or support that one would hope to receive from Nextbit if they need assistance with something, won’t be happening through an over-the-phone voice call or through chat, and instead will be limited to email correspondence. This includes any outstanding RMAs that may have been submitted but haven’t been completed by the time July 31st comes around.

Aside from adding to the inevitable end of life status that the Robin is on course to reaching at some point, it’s also likely that email support for any issues or needed assistance could take longer as the two more immediate options will no longer continue after July is over. This could pose a problem for any users who may need a quick response.

That being said, just because support will be limited to email following this month, that doesn’t mean that email responses will be slow. Still, it would be understandable if users were a little alarmed by this upcoming shift, even though Nextbit did announce earlier this year that phone and chat support would be ending in the near future. It’s also important to remember that this has nothing to do with software update support, so until further notice from Nextbit, users should continue to expect some software support for the time being. Nextbit was acquired by Razer officially as of earlier this year, and at the time the company stated that Nextbit would continue to remain an independent company under the Razer umbrella. Following that acquisition, Razer took next steps in moving forward with this change by shuttering the Nextbit community website, so this ending support for phone and chat in addition to the closing down of the community website seems to be adding up to eventual end of life for the phone. Since it’s only July 13th, there is still a fair amount of time to contact Nextbit support through phone or chat for whatever help you need, so if you have a reason to initiate contact and would rather communicate with someone more immediately, then it’s recommended to do so as soon as possible.