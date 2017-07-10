Newly Certified Xiaomi Phones Could Be Mi 6 Plus Variants

Two likely models of the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus have been certified for use in the Chinese market. The Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus is the larger version of the Chinese manufacturer’s current flagship, the Xiaomi Mi 6. This certification has detailed what frequencies this device will operate on in addition to the mobile technologies that the new smartphone will support. Based on the released certification, the device will support mobile standards like GSM, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, cdma2000, TD-LTE and LTE-FDD. The latter two technologies are important to support the LTE networks deployed by carriers around the globe. In the case of TD-LTE, this protocol is widely used by carriers in China, Japan, and India. Moreover, this is the LTE protocol used by the US carrier Sprint on its 2500MHz spectrum. The inclusion of LTE-FDD, meanwhile, allows the handset to be compatible with the networks deployed in most parts of the world. The LTE-FDD protocol is more widely used compared to TD-LTE and is currently utilized by carriers in the US, other parts of Asia, and Europe. In addition to the aforementioned mobile data technologies, it is likely that the device will support dual-band Wi-Fi.

For the past few months, the device’s specifications, external hardware, and case designs have been leaked. However, the recent report about the certification of the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus hints that the launch of the device, at least in the Chinese market, will take place soon. Based on previous leaks, the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipset, the latest flagship offering from the semiconductor firm Qualcomm. The chipset has a built-in Adreno 540 GPU, which should provide more than enough graphics processing power for the handset’s rumored 5.7-inch display. However, the resolution of the screen is not yet known.

The leaks are also claiming that the device will sport 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal flash storage, which is par for the course in a Chinese-made flagship. The rumored 4,500mAh battery inside the smartphone should last the entire day or even more since its capacity should compensate for the powerful chipset and potentially power-hungry display. For the imaging needs of the device owners, the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus is rumored to come equipped with two 12-megapixel rear sensors and one 8-megapixel front camera.