New Video Shows The QC Tests The BLUBOO S1 Goes Through

BLUBOO has released a new video detailing some of the quality control tests the BLUBOO S1 is put through. The video details a number of tests undertaken by the handset, including the USB Type-C port being test over 5,000 times, as well as a micro-drop test of the phone which sees the BLUBOO S1 being dropped from a height of 10cm and again, 5,000 times. Other tests showcased include the physical buttons being pressed 100,000 times, a soft squeeze test, a roller drop test, and an impact test.

As a result the video not only looks to showcase the rigorous testing undertaken by the BLUBOO S1, but also just how durable the smartphone is and especially when it comes to wear and tear. Durability aside, the BLUBOO S1 is a smartphone that while being affordably priced, is one which comes packing a number of competitive specs, including 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor (clocking at 2.5 GHz). As well as a 3,500 mAh battery, Android 7.0 (Nougat), and a dual rear camera setup – spearheaded by a 13-megapixel main camera and backed up by a 3-megapixel secondary camera. Although one of its key selling points is the display. While this is simply a a 5.5-inch display (with a 1920 x 1080 resolution), it also happens to be a bezel-less display, offering a maximum display surface area within a body that typically houses a smaller display.

As well as the new video, BLUBOO is also looking to showcase how well the BLUBOO S1 has been selling since its initial availability. The pre-order phase started on July 10 and will remain in effect until July 17, with BLUBOO confirming that as many as 200 units were sold within the first two hours of the pre-orders opening. During the pre-order period the BLUBOO S1 is seeing a price cut where it can be picked up for $159.99 – down from what will be its $209.99 price. Adding to the value, BLUBOO is also offering a select number of units each day at only $79.99. This greater drop in price is only in effect until July 14 and units at the $79.99 price become available each day at 9.a.m UTC. More details on the BLUBOO S1 though the link below, as well as the QC test video in full.