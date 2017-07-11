New Version Of Xiaomi The Mi Note 2 Announced, Costs $382

Xiaomi has just announced a new variant of the Mi Note 2 phablet in China. This new variant of the device comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, and it is priced at 2,599 Yuan ($382) in China. As a reminder, the Mi Note 2 has been available in China (and some other markets) since last year, and until now, the device was available in three variants. The first variant of the Mi Note 2 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, the second one sports 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, while the Global Edition Mi Note 2 comes with 6GB of RAM and also 128GB of storage like the Chinese variant.

Aside from the RAM and storage combo we haven’t seen thus far when it comes to the Mi Note 2, this phone is identical to its siblings in every way, and it seems like it will stay exclusive to China, but nothing has been confirmed just yet. The Xiaomi Mi Note 2 Special Edition, aside from sporting 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, also ships with a 5.7-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display, and a 4,070mAh non-removable battery. This handset is made out of metal and glass, and its display is slightly curved on the sides. The phone’s fingerprint scanner lies underneath its display, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 64-bit quad-core SoC fuels the Xiaomi Mi Note 2 Special Edition. A 22.5-megapixel shooter is placed on the back of this smartphone, while an 8-megapixel snapper can be found on the front side of this phone. Android 6.0 Marshmallow comes pre-installed on the device, while you will find MIUI 8 OS top of it. This phone does not come with a microSD card expansion, unfortunately, but there are plenty of variants to choose from when it comes to storage.

In case you’re planning to purchase this handset and you live outside of China, chances are that you’re aiming to buy the global variant of the device. In any case, the Mi Note 2 is still quite a powerful smartphone, and Xiaomi’s flagship phablet at the same time, so if purchasing this phone is in your plans, check out this review.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi Note 2