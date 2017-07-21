New Update For T-Mobile Galaxy Note 5 Improves Performance

T-Mobile, the third largest carrier in the United States, has released a new update for the Samsung Galaxy Note 5. The update with the baseband version N920TUVS4EQG1 was released on July 20th, with the carrier simply stating that installing the update will result in various system improvements. Aside from making a rather general description of the update, neither the carrier nor the manufacturer seems to identify the bugs that this update specifically fixes. As the update only has a file size of around 25MB, users may assume that it may simply squash really minor bugs. Nonetheless, device owners may experience improvements in performance and battery life once the update is installed.

As the update only has a small file size, people may download the update through a mobile data connection without the fear of being deprioritized on the network after exceeding the designated soft cap by the carrier. Nonetheless, users could simply wait until their handsets are connected to a Wi-Fi network before downloading the update. T-Mobile also advises users to ensure that their handsets have at least 50% battery charge in order to finish the entire update process. If the device shuts down in the middle of an update process, it may cause software problems that would require the assistance of a qualified technician. In order to prevent data loss due to problems related to the update process, device owners are always advised to back up the contents of their devices to a PC or a micro SD card. Once everything is already performed, the user may start the update by going to the settings application and tapping the software update option. Another option is to download the update through an internet-connected PC.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 5 was released along with the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus back in 2015. The handset has already received two major software updates, with T-Mobile releasing an update that installed Android 7.0 Nougat on April 25, 2017. While the smartphone may no longer receive any major operating system upgrades, device owners should expect extended software support within the next few months. This support could include bug fixes and other system improvements, though there was no mention of the July Security Patch being included.