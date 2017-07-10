New Update Brings Google Services Support To Chinese Nokia 6

The Nokia 6 originally launched back in January in China, and it seems like that version of the handset just received official support for Google Services. Now, the Nokia 6 is still available in China only, it will become available in the US later this month, and European folk will have to wait a bit longer to get it. A global variant of the Nokia 6 was announced back in February during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, just in case you were wondering.

Having said that, the Chinese Nokia 6 model does not come with Google Services out of the box, well, HMD Global has decided to fix that, and is now allowing Nokia 6 owners to choose whether they want to run Google services on their devices or not. This move by HMD Global arrived in a form of an update, the July security update for the Nokia 6 actually brings these changes, and gives users an option to install Google services on the device if they choose to do so. Those of you who own a Chinese Nokia 6 unit and would like to install Google services, you’ll have to do it manually, as this update does not install Google services on its own, only enables them once you do all the work. Some of you might wonder why didn’t users just root the phone and install Google services to begin with, well, the Chinese Nokia 6 comes with a locked bootloader, so even if users knew how to root a phone, that wouldn’t do them much good.

The Chinese Nokia 6 comes with a TA-1000 model number, and it is actually available in a couple of variants. The Nokia 6 comes in both 3GB and 4GB RAM variants, which ship with 32GB and 64GB of storage, respectively. The Snapdragon 430 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels the Nokia 6, and the device comes with a 3,000mAh non-removable battery. A 16-megapixel shooter is placed on the back of this phone, and an 8-megapixel snapper can be found on its front side. Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the device, and the phone actually comes with a set of stereo speakers. There are two SIM card slots on the inside of this phone, while you will find a microUSB 2.0 port on the bottom of the phone.