New Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leak Hints At AR Capabilities

A new set of sketches depicting what’s supposedly the Galaxy Note 8 emerged online on Friday, indicating that Samsung’s upcoming phablet will feature augmented reality (AR) capabilities. The main camera setup shown in the gallery beneath this writing is said to consist of a 21-megapixel primary lens with an aperture of f/1.7 and a supplementary sensor, similar to the ASUS ZenFone AR. No further details on the supposed AR features of the Galaxy Note 8 have been provided by the source, though the credibility of the leak itself is somewhat dubious; Samsung’s next flagship has been the subject of dozens of reports and rumors in recent weeks and not a single one of them mentioned any kind of AR capabilities, in addition to the camera setup depicted in the newly uncovered sketches being nothing alike the one that numerous credible sources previously claimed will be present on the actual device, save for the fact that both utilize multiple sensors.

The first image in the gallery below is somewhat less controversial, hinting at several other characteristics of the Galaxy Note 8 that have already been mentioned by other insiders in recent times. The handset will apparently sport a USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack, in addition to featuring two stereo speakers, one on both the top and bottom edge of its case. The S Pen slot will be located in the far-right corner of the bottom portion of the device when looking it from the front, with the stylus itself being expected to provide a significant upgrade in terms of pressure levels and functionalities compared to the one that shipped with the Galaxy Note 7.

According to recent reports, the Galaxy Note 8 will be powered by the Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 835, depending on the territory, as well as feature 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The handset is expected to succeed the iris scanner and nearly bezel-less design of the Galaxy S8 lineup, including its tall 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Samsung is rumored to launch the Galaxy Note 8 in late August or early September, so more details on the phablet and the company’s other products should follow shortly.