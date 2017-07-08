New Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Concept Video Render Surfaces Online

A new unofficial concept render, showing off the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has found its way onto YouTube matching the previous leaks pertaining to the device. The video render matches the design and component specifications which were recently posted including the significantly taller display size and the possibility of an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The render also showcases the Infinity display oriented bezel-less design similar to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. The device also maintains a similar button placement to the 2017 Samsung Galaxy flagship with a single power button placed on the right and three buttons towards the left of the device out of which the top two should be the volume rockers and the bottom button reserved exclusively for Bixby, Samsung’s very own voice assistant. With the inclusion of the Always On Display and an S-Pen in the render being rather obvious design and feature choices worth presenting, the video also includes a dual rear-facing camera setup which was missing on this year’s Galaxy flagship variants

Although the video can largely be considered as accurate, it also consists a few disparities, the foremost being the inclusion of a set of three sensors both towards the left and right side of the front speaker grill which seems highly improbable. Adding to that is the lack of a bulge in the rear housing of dual cameras, flash and fingerprint scanner which was visible in the leaks provided by the famous tipster Evan Blass. While the concept render shown by the video displaying a flat rear panel may be preferred, the addition of dual rear camera components and other sensors could negate the possibility of accomplishing a design like this on a bezel-less and slim device. The video also hints at the presence of a heartbeat and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, both of which were missing in the previous render.

Presented in four different colors, which could just be for illustration purposes, Samsung is likely to announce the device either in the last week of August or early September, with much depending on whether the development and integration of the Bixby Voice Assistant have been completed this time around. With rumors going around regarding the pricing of the device to be north of $900, all will become clear as the launch of the Galaxy Note 8 draws close.