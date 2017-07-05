New Renders Show Off Galaxy Note 8 And Its S Pen Stylus

The alleged Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has just surfaced in new renders, and this time around we’re getting to see the device from the front and back, while its S Pen stylus is also pictured here. From the front, the phone looks very similar to the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, the Infinity display makes a comeback here, and it’s curved on the sides. Interestingly enough, the Bixby button is not present on the left-hand side of this phone, which leads us to believe this could be just a concept render of some sort. The power / lock key is visible on the right side of the phone, and the device’s volume up and volume down buttons are placed on the left.

If we flip the device around, you will get to see the phone’s dual camera setup, its dual-LED, dual tone flash and also a fingerprint scanner which is placed in an awkward position yet again. The phone’s main cameras, LED flash and a fingerprint scanner are all in the same row, and are placed quite high, which seems to be a common thing when it comes to recent Galaxy Note 8 leaks. Some rumors suggested that the fingerprint scanner will be placed lower on the phone’s back, but pretty much every leak that surfaced in the last couple of weeks is showing the setup we’re seeing here. It seems less and less likely that the company will include an in-display fingerprint scanner in the Galaxy Note 8. The company’s logo is visible on the back of the device as well, and the phone’s back side is curved on the sides. The S Pen stylus is pictured here as well, and it actually resembles the Galaxy Note 7’s stylus quite a bit. The second image in the gallery down below will give you a closer look at the phone’s dual camera setup, and it seems like the phone is in a case here, because the first image is clearly showing us a glass back, and that’s not the case with the second one.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to arrive in August, before IFA in Berlin starts (September 1st), at least according to the latest rumor that surfaced. The device will probably sport a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, and it will pack in 6GB of RAM. This phablet will, probably, be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC, though there’s a chance Samsung will include the yet-unreleased Snapdragon 836 in there instead. Now, the Qualcomm-made SoC will fuel the Galaxy Note 8 in certain markets, like the US, for example, while Samsung’s Exynos 8895 will ship inside of the device in some other markets in Asia and Europe.