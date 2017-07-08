New Q&A Feature Rolls Out To Bixby Early Access

In an effort to further improve Bixby’s feature parity with competing solutions, Samsung is adding a Q&A feature to the conversational component of its virtual assistant. Through this new feature, the device owner could ask any question about practically anything and Bixby will then try to provide an appropriate answer. Some of the sample topics that the device owners may ask include celebrities, events, and trivia. The inclusion of the aforementioned feature allows Samsung to offer a more compelling solution to consumers, which often find Bixby as lacking in features compared to Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. Similar to the two more mature solutions, Bixby’s Q&A feature can be triggered using a voice command. The user simply needs to say Open Q&A in order to start the feature. For who want to check out the new feature, the Q&A portion is currently available in the Bixby Early Access program but it is also likely to roll out to other Bixby users in a future date.

Bixby Early Access was launched by Samsung last month as an effort to catch up with its promised launch period for both the English and Global version of its personal assistant. At this point, it seems that the program serves to test some of the key new features of the assistant. However, it might take some more time before the features already released in Bixby Early Access to actually make it to the majority of consumers. It has been previously reported that the South Korean tech giant is having problems rolling out the English version of Bixby. Apparently, Samsung cannot fully accomplish two of the most important tasks in the development of a virtual assistant, which include data collection and English language comprehension.

At this point, Bixby is only available on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus. To show the company’s commitment to the feature, Samsung added a hardware button that will open the Bixby app once pressed. While Bixby Voice is not currently available to most of its consumers, other components of the virtual assistant like the Bixby Vision may now be used by the device owners.