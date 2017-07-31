New Pictures Of Copper-Colored Nokia 8 Emerge Online

New images of the Copper-colored Nokia 8 smartphone have emerged online. This time, pictures have surfaced on the Chinese social network, Weibo, and can be seen as boasting a special gold-copper color finish. What remains uncertain is whether the smartphone in this particular color will eventually see the light of day. The HMD Global-backed Nokia is heavily speculated to introduce its high-end Nokia 8 smartphone on August 16 this year. On the basis of these images, the smartphone seems to pack a dual rear camera setup and as per previous leaks, the smartphone might pack two 13-megapixel rear sensors.

What’s strange is that the official Carl Zeiss branding is missing on the back of the leaked device. Given that Nokia only recently entered collaboration with the former, this does come across as surprising for it only goes on to question the authenticity of the above given source. Although, the smartphone has been spotted carrying Carl Zeiss’ camera technology in a leak before, there’s also a chance that the device-in-question is merely a prototype and not the final model. Apart from this, the device is rumored to feature a 5.3-inch display with a 2560 x 1440 resolution, along with a physical home button at the bottom of the phone’s front side. The device will be powered with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip and may either boast 4GB or 6GB of RAM alongside 64GB of internal storage. It is not clear whether users will get the option of expanding the smartphone’s memory.

The smartphone is expected to run on the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system with no indication regarding its battery capacity as of yet. The firm is believed to debut its Nokia 8 smartphone in three primary colors, namely, Blue, Gold and Silver. All the other details regarding the smartphone are yet to be uncovered. Like suggested before, this isn’t the first time that the rumored Nokia 8 has surfaced online. Previously, the device made an appearance on China’s Baidu forums. The source that posted nine real-life images of the said smartphone, claimed that the leak originated from Foxconn’s manufacturing units located in the far Eastern country, China. The source even went on to state that the device has already undergone mass production and is prepared for the official launch anytime soon now.