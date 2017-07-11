New OPPO A77 Leak Shows Snapdragon 625, Dual Cameras

The upcoming OPPO A77 smartphone has been spotted in a leak once again, but this time it happens to be the subject of an internal presentation. Provided that the new images that can be seen in the gallery beneath this writing are legitimate, they reveal a lot of significant information regarding the next mid-ranger from the Chinese smartphone brand. Like many of the previous offerings from the company, this particular model also appears to be a camera-focused release as it houses two imaging modules on its back panel that are reportedly a 16-megapixel shooter and a 13-megapixel sensor.

Other than this, the OPPO A77 appears to be a standard mid-range affair falling in line with the competition in terms of other leaked specifications which also give more credence to some previous leaks. One of the slides suggests a 5.5-inch Full HD display panel with no words on its exact type. Under the hood, the device is said to feature the 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor which is known for its power efficiency. While the newly leaked slides do not mention this specifically, the phone should also have the Adreno 506 GPU, in addition to being equipped with 4GB of RAM. On the storage front, the OPPO A77 will be offering 64GB of onboard storage which should be expandable. The whole package is said to be powered by a 3,200mAh battery with support for fast charging. The handset is further listed as running Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box which will be flavored with OPPO’s custom ColorOS. Unfortunately, none of the slides mention anything about the pricing details of the handset.

Some may remember that OPPO already has a smartphone named the OPPO A77 which was initially launched in Taiwan in late May and has been made available in a few more countries since then. It is also a mid-range offering but the two major differences between the phones pertain to their processors and cameras, with the older device featuring the MediaTek 6750T SoC and a single-sensor primary camera setup. More details on the handset and OPPO’s other product efforts will likely follow in the coming weeks.