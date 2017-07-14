New Online Survey Finds Users Are Satisfied With Galaxy S8

A new online survey encompassing 1,500 owners of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus suggests users are satisfied with Samsung’s latest pair of Android-powered flagships. The poll itself was organized by one Reddit user on the Android Subreddit, meaning that its findings are far from being reliable in the sense that its respondents don’t form a representative sample of the actual user base, though it still indicates that the Android enthusiast community — one that often frequents /r/android on Reddit — is mostly pleased with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

Only one out of five owners of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus who responded to the survey wouldn’t have surely purchased their smartphone again if they could go back in time, with most existing users being extremely satisfied with their choice, especially due to its screen and camera quality. While the average respondent had a largely positive experience with one of the two devices, they still weren’t particularly pleased with its price tag and placement of the physical Bixby button, as well as the fact that the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is actively working to prevent users from remapping that particular key. The “Biometric Unlocking” category that pertains to the fingerprint and iris scanners found on the Galaxy S8-series devices was the only other apparent shortcoming of the handsets, with respondents giving it 3.7 out of possible five points on average. The author of the survey speculates that this may be related to the fact that many owners of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus aren’t particularly pleased with the placement of the rear-facing fingerprint sensor on their handsets, though that particular characteristic wasn’t rated individually.

After hitting the market in late April, both of Samsung’s new premium smartphones were met with praise from both critics and consumers, having sold ten million units by mid-May. However, the Seoul-based consumer electronics manufacturer stopped reporting the lineup’s sales figures ever since, prompting some industry watchers to speculate that the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are now underperforming compared to their predecessors. Samsung promptly argued against those claims, though it remains to be seen how long the company takes to release an update on the commercial performance of its new Android flagship series.