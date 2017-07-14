New Nokia Health Mate Update Addresses Numerous Complaints

Nokia introduced a new update for the Nokia Health Mate app earlier this week, with the latest version of its service being designed to address a wide variety of complaints from consumers that emerged following the rebranding of the tool. The Finnish tech giant started rolling out the update earlier this week, with the new version of Nokia Health Mate now being available for download from the Google Play Store all over the world. According to the official changelog posted by the company, owners of the Aura and Steel HR should now experience fewer connectivity issues, with the firm apparently fixing a number of bugs and other technical deficiencies found in the app with the goal of improving the overall user experience. The previous version of Nokia Health Mate had a tendency to crash when connected to the Steel HR wearable, which is yet another issue that the company claims is now fixed.

The general look and feel of the app also received some tweaks with the new update, as owners of compatible smart scales are now able to see their unassigned weight measurements in the Timeline section of the mobile tool. Nokia also opted to enable the Room Temperature and CO2 Level indicators in the Dashboard by default, making the app slightly more similar to the original service developed by Withings.

Formerly known as Withings, the company’s service was recently rebranded as Nokia Health Mate following its 2016 acquisition of the French wearable maker. The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) already publicly apologized for the original version of the new app that was reportedly riddled with bugs and other issues at launch, in addition to lacking a number of features that the original service supported for years. While the new update seemingly addresses a broad range of previously reported issues, the Android service itself still lacks some notable functionalities found in its predecessor and some owners of Withings-made products remain displeased, with the app’s Google Play Store rating still sitting at a 3.4-star average and its listing featuring a number of highly negative reviews. An update on Nokia’s efforts to continue revising its mobile health service will likely follow in the coming weeks.