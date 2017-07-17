New Motorola VerveOnes+ ME Available In Black & Lime Colors

Motorola released two new colors for its VerveOnes+ Music Edition (ME) wireless Bluetooth headphones. Now in addition to the standard white, the Motorola VerveOnes+ ME come in black with an orange accent or lime green with black. The new headphones come with boosted specs and additional features, and a discounted price.

The Motorola VerveOnes+ ME in black and lime are sweat and waterproof thanks to an IP57 rating, which means they were tested for immersion in 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. Even with this rating, they are not recommended for use underwater. They come powered with Lithium Ion batteries and have 8 hours of music play or talk time and a portable charging case. The charging case connects to the wall charger via an included USB cable. The headphones are both IOS and Android compatible and work with Siri and Google Now via voice commands, and they come with 3 different sized ear gels for the correct fit. Other features of this model of the earbuds include HD sound and a built-in microphone, and through the app, you can control equalizer settings, pass through audio, and last connected location. They also are TrueSync enhanced which provides gapless audio.

The Motorola VerveOnes+ ME are part of the Verve line from Motorola. The line also includes other products like the Motorola Verve Loop+, which are wireless Bluetooth earbuds connected by a thin wire you wear behind your neck. These are also IP57 rated sweat proof, with just slightly longer battery life at 9.5 hours of talk or music. The Motorola Verve Rider+ are collar wear wireless Bluetooth headphones with the longest battery life at 12 hours of talk or music play time, and also come with an IP57 rating. Added to the lineup recently is the Motorola Verve Cam+ Action Cam. With the Motorola Verve Cam+ you can take up to 90 minutes of video at a quality of QHD 2.5K with built in video stabilizers. The camera is IP68 rated for all your underwater adventures up to a depth of 30 m. As for the waterproof Motorola VerveOnes+ ME, the earbuds are currently available on Amazon with a list price of $149.99 but are on sale right now for $109.42. This means you can buy a pair for close to half the price point of the original Motorola VerveOnes that came out last year, with the headphones predicted to ship out to buyers in about one to two months.