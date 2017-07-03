New Moto Mods Showcased By Motorola Includes New Speaker Mod

Motorola has shown off a couple of prototypes for the company’s next generation of Moto Mods during an event held in Ghana. First in line is the ROKR Moto Mod, a dedicated Speaker Module built by Marshall. The new Moto Mods also include the DTV Mod made by direct broadcast satellite service provider DIRECTV, and another Marshall-made accessory called the Studio Moto Mod that is expected to ship with a mic on the top. In addition to the DTV Mod and the Studio Moto Mod, the Lenovo-owned company also unveiled a concept for a DSLR Mod with Camera Lens support, which lends some DSLR quality to the camera of your phone.

Also included in the upcoming set of Moto Mods is an Action Moto Mod that comes with a rotating camera. These Moto Mods can be attached to the rear panel of Motorola’s modular phones including the Moto Z, Moto Z Force and Moto Z Play using magnetic pins. Motorola also unveiled a 360-camera module during the event. The upcoming Moto Mods are part of Motorola’s effort to roll out more than 12 such accessories every year for its wide variety of mobile devices, a plan revealed by Lenovo’s Middle East General Manager for Smartphones, Sharay Shams, earlier this year. It should be noted that the Moto Mods announced in Ghana are mere concepts for the time being.

It is also possible that Motorola will launch the new Moto Mods along with the Moto Z2 device, which was recently spotted in the database of mobile benchmark GFXBench. The Moto Z2 is rumored to feature a 5.5-inch display with a 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution, Adreno 540 GPU, a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal memory that can be expanded up to 256GB with a microSD card. The device also reportedly carries a 12-megapixel camera module on the back with autofocus, touch focus, and face detection support. The device is believed to be running Android 7.1.1 Nougat when it was being tested. More details are likely to be revealed about the new Moto Mods and the Moto Z2 in the near future as the phone announcement comes up.