New Moto M Benchmark Suggests 4.6-inch Screen

A new Moto M benchmark suggests that the upcoming model will come with a 4.6-inch screen instead of a 5.5-inch display like the one that came on the first Moto M device. The benchmark comes from GFXBench and lists some other details regarding a handful of the different specifications that can be expected from the new Moto M which reportedly comes with model number XT1662. This includes the resolution of the display which is listed as Full HD, so although the screen on the upcoming Moto M looks to be a bit smaller than last year’s model, it should have a pretty clear visual appearance as there will be less screen space to fill up with pixels.

When it comes to the phone’s internals, the GFXBench results state that the new Moto M will come with a processor manufactured by MediaTek, specifically the MediaTek 6755 octa-core processor which comes with four Cortex A53 cores and four ARMv8 cores. The processor will be joined by an ARM Mali-T860 GPU for the graphics processing. The benchmark also notes a variant of these two chips being used, which are the 6755T CPU and the ARM Mali-T860 MP2 GPU, so these could be for a different variant of the new Moto M meant for a different launch region.

According to GFXBench the phone will come 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage space, and like all of Motorola and Lenovo’s recent devices it should come with expandable storage support via a microSD card. For the cameras, the new Moto M will come with 16-megapixel main camera on the back of the device while an 8-megapixel sensor is being used for the front camera. As for the software, the benchmark results show that the device will be running on Android 7.0 Nougat, but it also curiously mentions Android 6.0 Marshmallow and the words “Android Google Play Edition,” which might add a little bit of confusion about which version of Android launches with the phone. The Moto M2 as it’s recently been referred to is suspected to launch sometime in October for a possible price of around $220, though at what time in October is unclear.