New Meizu PRO 7 Render Leaks, Secondary Display In Focus

The Meizu PRO 7 has just surfaced yet again, a new render of Meizu’s upcoming flagship has appeared, and it’s giving us a really good look at the phone’s secondary display. If you take a look at the provided image, you will get to see that the Meizu PRO 7 is made out of metal, and that its secondary display is placed right below the phone’s dual camera setup and dual-LED flash. In this image, the secondary display is showing us colors, which goes in line with some of the latest leaks, so it is possible that this won’t be an E-ink display after all. The phone’s dual camera setup protrudes a bit on this image, and its volume up, volume down and power / lock keys are placed on the right.

Meizu still did not confirm when will this phone launch, though some rumors are saying that it will arrive on July 26. The Meizu PRO 7 actually leaked quite a few times in the last couple of weeks, and one rumor even suggested that the Meizu PRO 7 Plus will launch alongside the Meizu PRO 7, which is not that likely, despite the fact the Meizu PRO 7 was expected to announce back in April, but that did not happen. In any case, if rumors are to be believed, these two devices will be identical in terms of the design, though the Meizu PRO 7 will be a smaller handset. The Meizu PRO 7 actually surfaced in a TV ad yesterday, which more or less confirmed that it will sport a secondary display on its back side, and Meizu also released a teaser suggesting a secondary display a while back.

The Meizu PRO 7 is expected to sport a 5.2-inch fullHD or QHD AMOLED display, while the phone will be fueled by the Helio X30 64-bit deca-core processor from MediaTek. This smartphone is expected to pack in 4GB or 6GB of RAM on the inside, and Android Nougat will probably come pre-installed on it, while the company’s Flyme OS skin will be included on top of Google’s operating system. Meizu is actually expected to start teasing the Meizu PRO 7’s launch in the near future, so stay tuned for that.

Buy the Meizu PRO 6 Plus