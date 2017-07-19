New Lenovo TB-7304F Tablet Visits The FCC Ahead Of Launch

Chinese tech giant Lenovo is seemingly preparing a new Android-powered tablet for a market release. The product recently passed through the FCC while carrying the model number “TB-7304F” which corresponds to a Lenovo tablet that passed through a couple of benchmarking websites over the past few months. Judging by all of the information available so far, the Lenovo TB-730F will run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and fit in the low-end market segment.

The FCC application doesn’t reveal a lot about the Lenovo TB-7304F, except for the product’s FCC label which further confirms that this is a “portable tablet computer.” Fortunately, the very same tablet has been previously tested using two popular benchmarking tools, namely GFXBench and Geekbench, both of which confirm the same hardware specifications. According to the data, the TB-7304F features a 7.4-inch display with a resolution of 1024 by 600 pixels and is powered by the MediaTek MT6735 system-on-chip (SoC) manufactured on a 28nm process. The chipset houses four ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores clocked at 1.0GHz, and the processor works alongside the ARM Mali-T720 MP2 graphics chip and only 1GB of RAM. The tablet also seems to accommodate 16GB of internal storage out of which roughly 10GB will be available to the end user, and lastly, the slate is equipped with a 2-megapixel main camera featuring HDR capabilities and an ordinary LED flash, as well as a 2-megapixel front-facing sensor.

It’s worth noting that the variant previously spotted in the GFXBench database is identified by the model number “TB-7304” sans the “F” suffix, which could indicate that the Lenovo tablet is planned to be released in multiple regions. As far as synthetic benchmark results are concerned, the tablet was able to render a total of 237 frames in the GFXBench Manhattan 3.1 test. Having said that, this is undeniably a fairly low-end Android tablet that seems to offer the bare minimum in certain areas, and this should be confirmation that the Lenovo TB-7304F will be priced in a relatively competitive manner, assuming that it eventually hits the shelves. As to when it might be officially released, all of its recent sightings suggest that a market launch is closing in fast, though only time will tell what Lenovo’s plans for the product are.