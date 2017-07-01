New Lenovo Android Tablet Certified By FCC As ‘TB-X704Y’

A Lenovo-made tablet bearing the model number TB-X704Y was certified by the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) earlier this week, with the device being spotted in a number of related testing documents published by the agency on Friday. Several details revealed by the FCC and Lenovo’s recent product announcements make this tablet a likely contender for one of the models of the upcoming Lenovo Tab 4 8 and Tab 4 8 Plus, a pair of mid-range Android devices that the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) launched in February and recently confirmed that both will be hitting the market over the course of this month.

The listing doesn’t specify the tablet’s exact dimensions, but one of its sketches that can be seen in the gallery beneath this writing is showing the exact distance between the product label and edge of its back panel which suggests that the TB-X704Y is around 120mm tall, heavily hinting at an 8-inch display panel. Likewise, this particular model number also appeared in the database of mobile benchmarking tool Geekbench in mid-May, having been listed as sporting 2GB of RAM. Seeing how the Tab 4 8 Plus is set to launch with 4GB of RAM, Lenovo either changed its product labeling system or the newly certified device is the Tab 4 8, with the latter scenario being much more likely. The TB-X704Y also supports the Dolby Atmos surround sound technology, as revealed by the aforementioned label. Furthermore, the tablet was listed by the FCC as supporting Bluetooth 4.2 and packing a 7,000mAh non-removable battery, though that particular cell capacity represents a discrepancy in regards to what Lenovo said about its upcoming Tab 4 8 series, with both devices being said to feature 4,850mAh units. It’s possible that the tech giant opted to increase the battery capacity of the device as a sub-5,000mAh cell can hardly promise above-average battery life, though that has yet to be confirmed.

Apart from a number of tablets, Lenovo’s Motorola Mobility is also expected to launch a variety of new Android-powered smartphones in the coming weeks, including the highly anticipated Moto Z2 flagship that’s been the subject of numerous rumors for months now.