New Leaked Image Shows Expected Moto G5S Plus Colors

A newly leaked image, posted to Twitter by Evan Blass on July 31, reportedly shows off the three colors that Motorola’s up-and-coming Moto G5S Plus will arrive in. There may already have been quite a bit of speculation floating around the internet about the device, including some images showing various colors, but what makes the latest image interesting is that it is said to be an official press render. Moto’s incoming plus-sized, mid-range device is shown in three separate colors, which have featured in some earlier leaks, including Gold, Gray, and White Silver. Although there does appear to be at least one missing color from a prior rumor, the press render could be from marketing for a specific market where that other color simply won’t be available. A front facing fingerprint scanner and button has also made a return from previous leaks, which could lend credibility to the image itself.

As always, it bears mentioning that any leak or rumor could turn out to be wrong and that Lenovo-owned Motorola has not officially released much information as of this writing. Device color schemes may also not be the thing to hype many people up for the eventual release of the Moto G5S Plus. With that said, there is still plenty to get excited about if speculated specs from the past are anything to go by. The handset will reportedly be driven by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 SoC and that is expected to be backed up by 4GB of RAM. Behind that, the Moto G5S Plus is expected to arrive in both 32GB and 64GB configurations, with native storage expandable by 256GB. pushing its specs very nearly into the territory of last year’s flagship devices. That will be packed in behind a 5.5-inch screen set at full HD resolution and covered by 2.5D glass. On the outside, the smartphone is expected to have a dual camera configuration with two 13-megapixel sensors and a dual flash. All of that hardware will reportedly be managed by Moto’s now standard minimal overlay on top of Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Those specs may not be modern flagship material, but they do mostly fall more in line with several top-end flagships from last year. Moreover, the Moto G5S Plus is only expected to cost around €330 for much of the European continent, which places it squarely in the mid-range category despite its specs. In any case, now that the solid looking build of the devices and the premium color options have possibly been revealed, all that’s left is to await an official unveiling.