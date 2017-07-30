New Leak Reveals Possible Galaxy Note 8’s Camera Features

A number of supposed product materials detailing the Galaxy Note 8 leaked online over the weekend, having originally been discovered on Saturday. Parts of the documentation that can be seen in the gallery below contain numerous references to possible camera features of Samsung’s upcoming phablet, in addition to adding more credence to numerous reports that claim the Galaxy Note 8 will be equipped with a dual camera setup entailing two horizontally arranged imaging sensors and a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit on its back panel.

One of the supposed features of the main camera module featured on the Galaxy Note 8 is called Smart Zoom, the leaked materials indicate. This functionality is described as a 3x optical zoom that’s additionally enhanced with software, resulting in a lossless zooming solution capable of magnifying an image while preserving both its color and details. Another notable capability of the Galaxy Note 8 mentioned in the newly uncovered materials is referred to as Refocus, with an accompanying set of images suggesting that the handset will be capable of switching focus points in an extremely quick manner. This particular feature may suggest that the Galaxy Note 8 will be equipped with a telephoto lens and a regular one given how such setups are best known for their speedy refocusing abilities, though previous reports pointed at the device having two identical camera sensors on its rear plate. The leaked documentation also mentions the Galaxy Note 8’s Background Effect and Perspective View, two features that allow users to easily blur backgrounds in their images and even change the viewing angle of any photograph after recording it.

The Galaxy Note 8’s camera sensors will be able to capture more light than those featured on the Galaxy S8 lineup, with the latest leak specifically noting how the imaging system of the device will have cutting-edge HDR support and a Super Night Shot mode. The latter allows the device to capture a significantly larger volume of light in a given period compared to single-lens solutions, allowing for efficient mobile night time photography. The Galaxy Note 8 is scheduled to be officially unveiled on August 23 before hitting the market at some point in September, Samsung previously confirmed.