New Google Pixel 2 XL Concept Is Inspired By A Leaked Render

The Google Pixel 2 XL is one of the most anticipated handset of the year, and a YouTube channel called ‘Concept Creator’ has just shared its vision for the Google Pixel 2 XL. This YouTube channel released quite a few concept designs in the last couple of months, and this Pixel 2 XL design looks rather interesting, at the very least, and it is based off of the recently leaked render, actually. As you can see, the device combines both metal and glass, just like the first-gen model, but it looks much sleeker than the Google Pixel or the Google Pixel XL.

This concept’s fingerprint scanner is placed on the back, and the glass part is located in the upper portion of its back, where the phone’s main camera, dual-tone flash and some sensors lie. Google’s branding can be found on the back of this phone, and the glass on top of the phone’s display is slightly curved. All of its physical keys are placed on the right (volume up, volume down and power / lock buttons), while you’ll notice a Type-C USB port on the bottom of this phone, and next to it lies one of the phone’s microphones. As you can see, this phone barely has any bezel on the sides, and its top and bottom bezels are also quite thin. The device looks like a combination of the LG G6 and the Galaxy S8, more or less. This handset comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack which is placed on the top of the device, and the designer shared several color variants of this phone in the provided video. You get to see Gray, Blue, Green and Red colors of this concept Pixel 2 XL handset.

Now, the source did not share all that much spec info, though that was to be expected considering this is just a concept phone. Concept Creator did, however, talk a bit about the main camera of this phone, he said that we’re looking at a 12-megapixel shooter ‘Super Motion Camera’ here. Now, the real Google Pixel 2 XL is expected to ship with a 5.5-inch or 5.7-inch QHD display, and it will probably include 4GB or 6GB of RAM on the inside. Android O will come pre-installed on this smartphone, and the device will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor.