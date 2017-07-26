New Google Pixel 2 & Pixel XL 2 CAD Renders Emerge Online

A comprehensive set of CAD renders of the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 emerged online on Wednesday, having been created by MySmartPrice and established industry insider @OnLeaks based on the information provided by the latter. The key takeaways from the renders shown in the gallery and video below pertain to the overall design of the two smartphones and their rear camera setups; both the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 seemingly feature significantly thinner bezels than their predecessors and their fronts look somewhat similar to that of the LG G6, which gives more credence to recent reports that LG Electronics is manufacturing at least one model from Google’s upcoming series of Android flagships and that the larger Pixel XL 2 (or Pixel 2 XL) will sport a display panel with an unconventional aspect ratio of 18:9, i.e. 2:1.

The source claims that the overall dimensions of the Google Pixel 2 seen in the newly shared renders are 145.3 x 69.3 x 7.8mm, though the phone is apparently 8.2mm thick when its camera bump is accounted for. The Google Pixel 2 XL shown in the images is around 157.6 x 76.3 x 7.9mm in size, with the latter metric actually reaching 8.6mm in the area where the camera module protrudes from the body of the handset. The main imaging system of both devices is apparently equipped with a single lens, which goes against a number of recent reports according to which the Mountain View, California-based tech giant was looking to ship the handsets with a dual camera setup and thus being the latest phone maker follow this recently established industry practice. Likewise, while several recent reports suggested that the Pixel 2 lineup may feature an on-screen fingerprint scanner, the authors of the renders don’t agree with that prediction and show both devices with a rear-mounted sensor that’s positioned in the same manner that its predecessor found on the original Pixel-series handsets was.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were previously rumored to feature pressure-sensitive frames that are somewhat similar to the Edge Sense technology that HTC recently introduced with the U11, with some insiders claiming that both devices will be powered by the Snapdragon 836, a rumored revision of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC) that a number of industry watchers are predicting will be commercialized this fall.