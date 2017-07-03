New Galaxy Note 8 Case Leak Shows USB Type-C & 3.5mm Port

A render depicting what’s said to be the bottom half of the Galaxy Note 8 surfaced online on Monday, having been shared by an industry insider from China. The image that can be seen above this writing implies that Samsung’s upcoming Android flagship will feature a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port, i.e. offer the same physical ports as the recently released Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. The leak is far from surprising in light of the fact that the Galaxy Note series already transitioned from microUSB 2.0 to USB Type-C 3.1 last year with the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7, a feat that the Galaxy S lineup only accomplished this spring. The newly uncovered render also shows a single down-facing stereo speaker on the supposed Galaxy Note 8, in addition to placing the S Pen slot to the far right side of its bottom edge. The latter detail would be in line with Samsung’s previous design practices employed for the Galaxy Note lineup, though it directly contradicts another recent leak that put the stylus slot of the upcoming handset to the far left of its bottom side.

The new render also gives more credence to recent reports that the Galaxy Note 8 will be extremely visually similar to the Galaxy S8 lineup, sporting a slightly larger Infinity Display whose diagonal is thought to be 6.3 or 6.4 inches in length, in addition to featuring a nearly bezel-less design with a thin bottom bezel that doesn’t leave any room for a physical Home button. Apart from on-screen system keys, the Galaxy Note 8 should offer a physical Bixby button located below the volume keys of the handset, recent leaks suggested. The back panel of the handset is widely expected to house a dual camera setup with two horizontally arranged sensors and a dual-LED (dual tone) flash, as well as a heart rate monitor.

The Galaxy Note 8 is also said to offer a performance upgrade over the Galaxy S8 lineup by shipping with 6GB of RAM and possibly being powered by the rumored Snapdragon 836 system-on-chip (SoC) in the U.S., though the international model is still said to house Samsung’s Exynos 8895. With the phablet being rumored to launch in late August or early September, more details on the thereof should follow shortly.