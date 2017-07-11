New Fossil Smartwatch ‘DW4A’ Surfaces At The FCC

A new smartwatch made by Fossil and carrying the model number “DW4A” has been spotted at the FCC. Judging by the model number alone, this could be a variation of the Fossil DW5A smartwatch that passed through the FCC last week. As yet this cannot be confirmed as the Federal regulatory agency does not reveal much in regards to their hardware specifications, except for the fact that both devices support Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Because the Fossil DW4A offers both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, it’s very likely that the wearable will take the form of a full-fledged smartwatch rather than a hybrid watch, which means that it should be equipped with a touchscreen rather than employing an analog watch face paired with LED notifications. Assuming that this will indeed be the case then it’s also just as likely that the smartwatch will be powered by Google’s Android Wear operating system (OS) for wearables, but whether the OS will be further customized with proprietary features remains to be seen. There’s also the question of whether the DW4A smartwatch will carry the Fossil brand or if it’s been manufactured by the company for another luxury brand operating under the Fossil Group umbrella. The list of possible contenders for the DW4A smartwatch includes Emporio Armani, Michael Kors, Diesel, and TAG Heuer just to name a few, and it’s worth reminding that all of these aforementioned brands have already added smartwatches and hybrid watches to their portfolio.

According to a previous statement made by Fossil Group, the company intends on releasing more than 300 smartwatches across its various brands before the end of 2017. With that being said, the Fossil DW4A is just one of the numerous smartwatches expected to make a visit to the FCC in the following months, and it could be the next wearable in the company’s lineup to enjoy an official announcement. The smartwatch market should experience a growth of roughly 18 percent throughout 2017 according to previous analyst reports, and interestingly enough, Fossil has become one of the largest and most recognizable brands in the world of wearables thanks to the popularity of its hybrid watches.