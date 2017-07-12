New BlackBerry KEYone Update Installs Support Center App

The BlackBerry KEYone is now receiving a new update that will install the July 2017 security patch and the BlackBerry Support Center app. The BlackBerry Support Center is a venue for the users to send feedback, deal with warranty requirements and check hardware statistics. After installing the application and opening it for the first time, owners of the BlackBerry KEYone will have to fill up a form that asks for their feedback regarding the device. The feedback that will be submitted could either be in the form of a suggestion, problem report, or queries about the device. In addition, the e-warranty forms for the handset can be accomplished through the application. While many consumers will take care of their handsets enough to last through several years without the need for repairs, it is still better to be prepared and have the e-warranty form completed rather than paying a substantial amount of money for a visit with a technician.

In addition to the Support Center app, the device also installs the July 2017 Android security patch. The consistent and early release of security patches to BlackBerry devices is a part of the manufacturer’s commitment to ensuring that their handsets are protected against vulnerability exploits, malware, and hacking attempts. There are two versions of the July 2017 security patch that were released, which are the earlier and partial patch dated July 1, 2017, and the more recent and complete patch which was released on July 5. It is not yet clear which of the two patches were deployed but given BlackBerry’s track record, it is likely that the complete version of the security patch is the one rolling out.

As with every operating system update, there are some key reminders that the device owners should follow to ensure the smoothest possible update installation experience. It is advisable that the battery of the BlackBerry KEYone should have sufficient battery charge to complete the entire update process. In addition, it is preferable that the updates should be downloaded while connected to a Wi-Fi network. The update is likely rolling out in stages, so device owners may have to wait for quite some time before the smartphones receive the update. However, users may try to manually start the update process by going to the device’s settings.