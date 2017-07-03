New Beta Update Brings OnePlus Launcher v2.1 To OnePlus 3(T)

OnePlus had recently announced that Android O will arrive to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T before the end of this year, and the company has just started rolling out a new OxygenOS Beta update for the two devices. OnePlus has announced that the update is rolling out through its official forums, we’re looking at Open Beta 19 update for the OnePlus 3, and Open Beta 10 for the OnePlus 3T. This is essentially the same update, but it comes with a different version on the two devices as the OnePlus 3T arrived several months after the OnePlus 3 was announced.

In any case, this new update actually brings some new features to the two devices, and also some optimizations. The OnePlus Launcher v2.1 is a part of this update, and this new version of the company’s launcher brings a number of new features and changes along with it. OnePlus Launcher v2.1 supports dynamic icons for Weather and Calendar, while the ‘Home Screen Layout’ has been added under launcher settings for grid and icon customizations. It is worth noting that the grid layout will be kept irrespective of display size changes, so you don’t have to worry about that if you’re planning to change your display size. The company has also added search history records to the app drawer, and it is able to display 5 most recently used apps in the first row. Apps that you install will be tagged with a blue dot, so that you can spot them easily, and you can now access icon pack resources on the Google Play Store directly through launcher settings. OnePlus has also improved user interface when it comes to widget selection, and launcher version information can now be seen under launcher settings.

On top of these launcher-specific changes, OnePlus has also added an option to display battery status or connected Bluetooth devices via a widget, while the e-mail address recognition within the text message is also included. You can nice adjust the size of the clock widget, while the UI style for the Clock app has been updated as well. Now, as far as optimizations are concerned, Smart Callback now works better than before, while incoming call animations have been redesigned. OnePlus font optimizations for select languages also took place in this update, and the company has also improved compatibility for various Bluetooth devices. If you’d like to know more about the Open Beta program, follow the source link down below.

Buy the OnePlus 3T