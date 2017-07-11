New Alcatel Device Hits FCC, Sports MediaTek’s MT6750 SoC

A new Alcatel-branded device, which is tagged with the model number H076, has made it through the FCC certification process. The device’s manufacturer, TCL, has submitted to the regulators the images of the devices as well as the necessary test reports. Based on those test reports, the device will support 2G GSM and 3G WCDMA networks. For those who need speedy data connections, the handset can also connect to LTE networks running on the bands 2, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, and 66. The support for LTE Band 66 means the device can be used on the network deployed by the Canadian wireless carrier Freedom Mobile. In addition, other connectivity features that the device sports include single band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy. While the device may not support the latest Wi-Fi standards, it should still suffice for many consumers. Bluetooth Low Energy, meanwhile, allows the user to connect their devices to wireless peripherals like speakers and headsets.

Aside from the connectivity features listed on the device’s test reports, the manufacturer has also submitted images that detail the handset’s external build. Based on the submitted images, it seems that the Alcatel H076 will have dual front-facing speakers, which should provide an enhanced content consumption experience. In addition, a camera and additional sensors are located above the device’s display. The rear panel of the device, meanwhile, sports a fingerprint scanner below the single rear camera and flash assembly. The rear panel can be removed in order to access the microSD card and SIM card slots. The right-hand side of the device contains the power button and volume rocker while the opposite side is free from any buttons. The top of the device has the headphone jack and microphone while the microUSB port is found on the bottom part of the device.

The internal photographs also hint about the device’s specifications through the markings and labels found on the smartphone’s motherboard and battery. Based on the markings found on the motherboard, the Alcatel H076 is powered by the MT6750 chipset, a 64-bit octa-core SoC offering from Mediatek. Mediatek also provided other important components on the device’s motherboard including the RF chips. The device’s memory, on the other hand, is manufactured by SK Hynix. A 4,000mAh non-removable battery will keep the smartphone’s lights on. Given that the device has made it through the FCC, the Alcatel H076 will likely be available in the US market soon.