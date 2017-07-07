Motorola SPLICE Concept Would Have Been A Durable Phone

This unreleased Motorola SPLICE Concept would have been a durable phone, designed with a Kevlar backing and meant to be able to withstand use in extreme conditions. While Motorola has since moved on from using Kevlar materials for the backs of its phones, it still maintains durability in some handsets like the Moto Z Force, which comes with the company’s ShatterShield display and features an IP68 rating to protect it against dust and water.

If SPLICE ever made it to market the launch of this phone would have reportedly happened around 2012, as this was the time that Ice Cream Sandwich was a current version of the Android Operating system, and ICS can be seen as the software version in use in all four of these concept images. The design of the SPLICE also mimics much of the design language that Motorola was using at the time on other similar phones that it actually did release to market.

While the SPLICE did never launch, in addition to Ice Cream Sandwich and the Kevlar back it would have reportedly come equipped with an 8-megapixel camera capable of Full HD recording, as well as an HD screen with 720p resolution and a 3.5mm audio port for plugging in headphones, which were standard for all smartphones at the time and which Motorola has now moved away from with its most recent devices. Even though this is a device which never saw the light of day, it’s still interesting to see such concepts and look back at what would have been considered a desirable phone design, especially compared to now and the devices which are currently being sold. While the SPLICE carries a more rugged look with what now seems like a strange, thicker wedge design, all of Motorola’s current phones, as well as most others from different brands, mostly carry thin, flat designs that are either entirely flat on the back or have a little bit of a curve on the edges to make them more comfortable to hold. Seeing these concepts might also make you wonder why Motorola decided not to release the phone in the first place. It looks like that will remain a mystery.