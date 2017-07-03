Motorola Reportedly Has A Moto 360 Camera Mod Coming

Motorola reportedly has a 360 camera Moto Mod on the way, as an image of the mod was leaked recently online showing a white Moto Mod with a 360-degree camera protruding from the top of it just above the cutout for the phone’s main camera. The mod itself is white while the camera portion is black, and it’s said to have launched earlier today in Ghana, though no information has been given about the cost of the device in the region or when or if Motorola has plans to launch the mod in other regions around the globe.

Although there is no mention of cost for other regions or which regions will see this new mod and when, The mod looks to have been soft-launched not too long after the Moto Z2 Play has launched in multiple countries, having just recently launched in the U.S. on Verizon Wireless. The mod also pits Motorola squarely against the Essential PH-1 and its 360 camera attachment that you can latch onto the back of it, which also attaches to the Essential PH-1 through a magnetic contact point similar to the way the Moto Mods attach to the back of the compatible Moto Z family of devices.

By the looks of it this may be the first time that this particular Moto Mod has surfaced, so it may come as a little bit of a surprise to users and consumers who have been following the progress of Motorola and Lenovo’s Moto Z lineup, and it looks to be the latest Moto Mod that will be added to the collection of already available mods, such as the gamepad mod that was shown off a little earlier this year, as well as the Insta-Share projector mod and the recently released Mophie Juice Pack battery mod. Motorola hasn’t officially confirmed the existence of the Moto 360 camera mod yet, so there’s no telling when they may actually choose to announce it but with the standard Moto Z2 and Moto Z2 Force having not yet been announced officially either, perhaps Motorola will have more to say about it at the same time and give more information on possible availability.