Motorola Moto Turbo Power Pack (Moto Mod) Review

With the Moto Z2 Play announcement back in June, Motorola also unveiled a few new Moto Mods to go along with it. Including the Moto Turbo Power Pack, which is no longer being made by an accessory manufacturer like Incipio who made the one for the original Moto Z last year. Instead it’s being made by Motorola, hence the name. With this new power pack, Motorola has made it thinner, and it now charges the Moto Z2 Play faster, with a capacity of 3490mAh, but is it worth picking up with a price tag of $79?

The Moto Turbo Power Pack didn’t change a whole lot on the outside, other than getting a bit slimmer. It still attaches to the back of the Moto Z2 Play as you’d expect, using the pins at the bottom. And it’s super easy to put on the Moto Z2 Play and get your battery charged up. Simply slap it on the Moto Z2 Play, and it’ll start charging automatically. Now having said that, that is where one of our gripes with the Moto Turbo Power Pack lays. You can’t opt to turn on the power pack when you want, it automatically turns on, and doesn’t turn off unless you remove it or it runs out of juice. It would have been better if the user could slap it on when they are headed out the door to fly across the country or something, and then have that extra battery capacity when the Moto Z2 Play runs out, and not have to worry about having it in their bag. Unfortunately it doesn’t work like that.

Fortunately, one of the big changes to the Moto Turbo Power Pack this year is the addition of Quick Charging. So now the Moto Turbo Power Pack will charge up your Moto Z2 Play nice and quick when you need it to. It can output at up to 3A, which is comparable to Quick Charge 3.0, which is great to see. Now this does mean that the 3490mAh battery may not fully charge your Moto Z2 Play to 100% from 0, but it does get pretty close. In our experience, the Moto Z2 Play was able to charge from around 20% to 98% on a single Moto Turbo Power Pack charge. Which is pretty good, although we’d definitely prefer it to take it from 0 to 100% on a single charge. It’s also about as fast as plugging it into the wall and charging with a Quick Charge 3.0 charger.

There is a USB-C connector on the side, so you are able to charge the Moto Turbo Power Pack either separately, or attached to the Moto Z2 Play. It does charge pretty quickly, especially if it’s plugged into a Quick Charge 3.0 charger. Now the only downside here is that it’s not Qi Wireless Charging compatible, like the Moto Style Shell is. Not a huge deal, but it would have been a nice addition. There are four LED lights on the back and a button, which will show you how much juice you have left in the Turbo Power Pack. Otherwise, the Moto Mod has a textured soft-touch back which feels nice in the hand, and makes it harder for it to slip out of your hand.

The Moto Turbo Power Pack isn’t what we’d call a required accessory for the Moto Z2 Play, but it does add the convenience factor. The Moto Z2 Play already gets some pretty incredible battery life, so you likely won’t need to charge it all during the day. But for those times where your battery is running low, it is definitely more convenient to pop off the Moto Style Shell and pop on the Moto Turbo Power Pack to charge up your Moto Z2 Play. As there are no wires needed, like there would be if you were using a portable power bank from AUKEY, Anker, Tronsmart or even RAVPower. But at $79.99, it definitely isn’t for everyone, it’s for those that are power users and need the extra juice.