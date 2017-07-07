Moto Z2 Play Now Up For Pre-Orders In The UK For £379

The Moto Z2 Play is now available for pre-orders in the United Kingdom, Motorola Mobility announced on Thursday, detailing the UK launch plans for its latest devices. The handset will be priced at £379, or just under $490, with pre-orders currently being available on the Lenovo-owned company’s official website that can be accessed by following the banner beneath this writing. Prospective buyers will also be able to place advanced orders on the Moto Z2 Play with Amazon, John Lewis, Argos, and a number of other retail partners of the Libertyville, Illinois-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM), the firm said, adding how the availability of the device will be expanded in August. The wording of the announcement implies that Motorola will be accepting pre-orders for the Moto Z2 Play exclusively through its official website for a limited period of time, though it’s currently unclear whether the device will be simultaneously released throughout all members of the company’s retail network in the UK.

Apart from the smartphone itself, all of the new Moto Mods announced simultaneously with the Moto Z2 Play are also available for pre-orders in the country, the OEM confirmed, adding that their official release will coincide with that of its latest mid-range device. The British division of Motorola is also currently running a promotion that allows customers to take advantage of a £10 discount on all orders over £75, though that offer unsurprisingly doesn’t apply to the Moto Z2 Play. However, it seems that the promotion can be used for shaving off part of the price of compatible Moto Mods and those interested in applying for it only have to redeem the promo code “UKWELCOME10” during checkout on the company’s official UK website. One final limitation is that the code isn’t applicable to already discounted items, though none of the new Moto Mods fall into that category seeing how they aren’t even available for purchase as of this writing and can only be pre-ordered.

The Moto Z2 Play is meant to succeed last year’s Moto Z Play as Motorola’s modular mid-range offering that offers solid value for money. An update on the commercial performance of the handset should follow in the coming months.