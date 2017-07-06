Moto Z2 Play Is Now Available For Purchase In Canada

Motorola’s Moto Z2 Play has finally arrived on Canadian stores 10 months after its predecessor was released in the country. The second generation Moto Z Play is now available to purchase from carriers Bell, Bell MTS, SaskTel, and Freedom Mobile for up to $800 outright. Motorola officially unveiled the phone in early June as a successor to the Moto Z Play for the upper mid-range market, complete with support for Moto Mods and other key features.

The Moto Z2 Play can be purchased from Bell for an outright price of $799.99 or $199.99 under a two-year contract that includes a minimum of 1GB of data per account worth $35 per month and a minimum of $55 per month for each user. Bell MTS, Bell Canada’s subsidiary, also offers the phone for the same price, though it is also available under a zero-downpayment two-year term with a rate plan starting at $85 plan. For a less costly monthly rate, Bell MTS also sells the device with a special offer of $199.99 down on a two-year contract with a minimum $55 plan. The Moto Z2 Play also ships with a complimentary JBL SoundBoost 2 Moto Mod speaker while supplies last. Meanwhile, Freedom Mobile offers the phone for $700 outright or $0 down with a MyTab Boost priced at $35 per month. The Moto Z2 Play is also available to buy from SaskTel, where the phone is priced at $699.99 outright or $99.99 under a two-year term with a rate plan starting at $10 per month.

The Moto Z2 Play is meant to follow in the footsteps of the Moto Z Play, one of Motorola’s critically acclaimed flagships. As a quick recap, the Moto Z2 Play sports a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The phone also includes a non-removable 3,000mAh battery, which is smaller than that of the Moto Z Play (3,510mAh), giving way for a thinner body. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 626 processor clocked at 2.2GHz. The device comes in two variants: one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage and another with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of flash memory. On the optics side of things, the Moto Z2 Play boasts a 12-megapixel rear camera with an aperture of f/1.7 and a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter.