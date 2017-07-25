Moto Z2 Force Special Features: Mods, Nano-Coating, And More

The Moto Z2 Force Edition is finally official and Motorola Mobility now has a true 2017 flagship that can directly compete with the likes of the Galaxy S8, HTC U11, and other high-end devices released in recent months. However, Moto-branded smartphones were never solely focused on raw power and were instead often looking to differentiate themselves from their competitors with a number of unique features and characteristics. As it turns out, the new Moto Z2 Force isn’t lacking in that department either.

Like the recently introduced Moto Z2 Play and all other members of the Moto Z family, the Moto Z2 Force boasts full support for Moto Mods, the Lenovo-owned company’s lineup of accessories designed for its modular smartphones that allow users to physically customize their devices in an effort to make them more suitable for their daily or even just occasional needs. Regardless of whether you need a capable zoom lens, extra battery, powerful speaker, or a full-fledged physical controller for games, the Moto Mods ecosystem has you covered. Better yet, Motorola has so far been adamant to make both their Z-series devices and mods backward-compatible, meaning that there’s a good chance you’ll be able to reuse your Mods in a few years if you opt to switch your Moto Z2 Force with another smartphone from the same lineup.

Another notable feature of the new Moto Z2 Force is its Moto Display, a functionality that many critics tout as one of the best implementations of an always-on display (AOD) to date. If you happen to value efficiency, you’re likely to appreciate Motorola’s straightforward software design that strongly reflects on this particular feature of the handset, boasting support for image thumbnails, quick replies, and a wide variety of other capabilities that set it apart from its alternatives. Motorola’s software shortcuts are yet another example of efficient design boasted by the Moto Z2 Force, allowing you to activate your LED unit or camera with simple gestures. Finally, the Moto Z2 Force boasts water-repellent nano-coating that may not be enough to secure a notable ingress protection rating for the handset, but should still be able to protect your flagship from rain and small spills.