Moto Z2 Force Promo Video Highlights ShatterShield Display

One of the first Moto Z2 Force promo videos is highlighting the phone’s ShatterShield display, letting users know that they won’t have to worry so much about the screen in the unfortunate event that they accidentally drop the phone. While the ShatterShield display is not new, as it debuted on the Motorola Droid Turbo 2 a couple of years ago, Motorola has seen fit to carry on the legacy of bringing users a durable screen in a powerful phone that is capable of giving them some peace of mind so they can worry about more important things.

On a day to day basis, life happens, and as most people can tell you life has plenty of unpredictable moments including the occasional drop or smack of one’s mobile devices. While not everyone is accident prone and drops their phone multiple times a day, it’s nice to know that if such an occasion occurs, that the screen won’t crack the first time it hits the ground. The Moto Z2 Force with ShatterShield provides this little bit of freedom as it uses a multi-layered screen to protect the panel underneath.

Motorola’s short but to the point ad spot boasts a completely shatterproof screen that it says will “never” crack or shatter when dropped. A bold claim to be sure, but there are some things to take into account with this particular feature of the device. This is the latest iteration of Motorola’s ShatterShield technology, and the first version of it from the Droid Turbo 2 was extremely strong, with Motorola doing plenty of demos by dropping the phone from higher than an average height with no damage to the display even after the fall. That being said, while it’s still probably possible that the screen could crack under the right circumstances, customers can rest assured that the screen will be just fine should they drop the phone when holding it. Now, that could change if the phone falls from a ridiculous height, but for general everyday uses, dropping it from waist level isn’t going to be a problem according to Motorola, which also means that those who prefer to use their phone without a case will be able to enjoy the Moto Z2 Force with its bare design.