Moto Z2 Force Pre-Orders & 2-in-1 Bonuses Go Live At Sprint

The Moto Z2 Force introduced earlier today by Motorola in New York City is now being picked up by the largest network operators in the United States, including Sprint. The aforementioned carrier currently offers the Moto Z2 Force on pre-order terms, and pairs the device with a 2-in-1 limited time offer for customers planning to pre-purchase the device. Specifically, eligible customers can lease one Moto Z2 Force on the Sprint Flex payment program and receive a second Moto Z2 Force lease for free.

Additionally and once again for a limited time only, each Moto Z2 Force pre-order will be accompanied by a free Insta-Share Projector Moto Mod, which usually has a price tag of $299.99. Prospective customers can acquire the Moto Z2 Force from Sprint for $0 down and $33 per month with 18 Sprint Flex lease payments. As for what the Moto Z2 Force has to offer on Sprint’s network, the latest Motorola flagship is the first smartphone capable of delivering Gigabit Class LTE speeds on Sprint’s network, and this functionality will be added later on through a maintenance update after the smartphone hits the shelves. As expected given the aforementioned Moto Mod pre-order bonus, the new Moto Z2 Force continues Motorola’s vision for mobile modularity, and as such, the smartphone is compatible with Motorola’s Mods including the new Moto 360 Camera Mod.

As far as specifications are concerned, the new Moto Z2 Force features a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 covered in a sheet of shatterproof glass, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip featuring eight Kryo CPU cores clocked at up to 2.35GHz and an Adreno 540 graphics chip. The new Motorola flagship has been treated with a water-repellent nano-coating, and while it has a smaller 2,730mAh battery compared to its predecessor’s 3,500mAh battery, the manufacturer claims that the unit powering the Moto Z2 Force is more efficient. Either way, a smaller battery resulted in a slimmer profile, which should go well along with the variety of Moto Mods. Sprint offers the Moto Z2 Force in two color options, specifically Super Black and Fine Gold, and consumers can hit the button below to pre-order the device.