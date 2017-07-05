Moto Z2 Force Leaks In Black With Dual Camera Setup

A render depicting what’s said to be the Moto Z2 Force surfaced online on Wednesday, having been shared by known industry insider Evan Blass. The source shared the image in an effort to prove that another recent leak of Motorola Mobility’s supposed product lineup for the second half of this year isn’t perfectly accurate in terms of actual phone design, specifically stating that the upcoming Moto X4 likely won’t be too similar to the handset shown in the original leak. The newly uncovered render presenting the alleged Moto Z2 Force is mostly in line with recent sightings of the device that’s rumored to be launching in the coming weeks, with the smartphone boasting a noticeable camera bump whose shape is perfectly circular and houses two sensors arranged in a horizontal manner, situated immediately above a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit.

The leaked device is presented in black and its top bezel apparently features a single camera lens accompanied by another flash, with the right edge of the supposed Moto Z2 Force’s case sporting two volume keys and a regular Power button. The image that can be seen above this writing also indicates that the phone will be compatible with Moto Mods, just like the rest of its product family. The handset seemingly boasts a rather rounded physical Home button on its bottom bezel, with that particular key likely featuring a fingerprint scanner. The body of the alleged Moto Z2 Force is seemingly made of brushed metal, though the latest render of the handset doesn’t reveal any more details on the thereof.

According to previous reports, the Moto Z2 Force will boast a 5.5-inch display panel with a QHD resolution and be powered by the Snapdragon 835, Qualcomm’s latest high-end system-on-chip (SoC). The device is also rumored to feature 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage space, with its dual camera setup being said to consist of two identical 12-megapixel sensors. The Moto Z2 Force should be an Android flagship in every sense of that word and will likely carry a premium price tag once it hits the market later this year.