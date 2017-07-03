Moto Z2 Force For AT&T Shows Off Dual Rear Cameras

A leaked image of the Moto Z2 Force for AT&T shows off the phone’s dual rear cameras as well as its slim design. This is the latest image to surface of the upcoming phone that’s part of Motorola and Lenovo’s second generation Moto Z family of devices, which also includes the Moto Z2 Play that recently launched on Verizon Wireless in the U.S. For the most part the design of the Moto Z2 Play and the Moto Z2 Force are the same, save for the rear camera setup, the carrier branding, and the design of the metal on the back of the phone.

For the Moto Z2 Play the metal on the back features a sort of matte look to it, while Lenovo is using a brushed metal design for the back of the device on the Moto Z2 Force. That being said the Moto Z2 Force will also carry the same brushed metal look across any and all released variants, though the device will come in different colors, as a leaked image of a white and gold model showed up back in the middle of May. The leaked image of the AT&T model shows the device in a black color and appears to be a mashup of the press renders showing the phone from all angles including the top and bottom, where you can see that it follows the same design choice of leaving out the 3.5mm audio port just like the last generation of Moto Z devices and just like the Moto Z2 Play.

The Phone will use USB Type-C although this is really the only specification that’s made obvious due to it being visible, and the leak isn’t accompanied by any specifications details. Due to the lack of specs listed this keeps the details surrounding them a little bit of a mystery, though the specs have been rumored before. The device will reportedly come with the ShatterShield display like last year, and will likely feature the same 5.5-inch screen size as the Moto Z2 Play, though it could come with a higher resolution. The Moto Z2 Force will also likely come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and have at least 4GB of RAM, and rumored support for 1Gb LTE network speeds.