Moto Z2 Force Flagship Leaks In First Real-Life Images

Three new photographs depicting what’s thought to be the unannounced Moto Z2 Force emerged online on Sunday, having originally been shared by one industry insider on Baidu’s forums. Provided that the leak is legitimate, this is the first time that Motorola Mobility’s 2017 flagship was sighted in a number of real-life images; the phone’s design was already the subject of numerous reports in recent months but was so far only shown in computer-generated renders.

The images that can be seen below are mostly in line with previous leaks pertaining to the Moto Z2 Force, showing a device with a dual camera setup consisting of two horizontally arranged lenses situated on a circular camera bump and accompanied by a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit. The handset is also equipped with the Lenovo-owned company’s proprietary pins for Moto Mods which will provide the device with modular capabilities, the hallmark of the Moto Z series. The top bezel of the supposed Moto Z2 Force houses a single camera module and another LED flash, whereas its bottom bezel features an oval-shaped physical Home button that’s likely set to double as a fingerprint reader. Both the top and bottom bezel of the phone are rather large relative to contemporary product design practices in the industry, though the device itself seems like a sturdy piece of equipment with a metal body boasting a glossy black finish.

The newly uncovered renders also indicate that the Moto Z2 Force will feature conventional volume keys instead of a volume rocker and won’t have any Moto branding on its rear panel. According to previous reports, the device is set to feature a 5.5-inch QHD display panel and will be powered by the Snapdragon 835, Qualcomm’s flagship system-on-chip (SoC) built on a 10nm process that’s significantly more energy-efficient than the Snapdragon 820 found in the original Moto Z Force. That particular characteristic is said to be important because the Moto Z2 Force will supposedly pack a 2,730mAh battery instead of a 3,500mAh unit which shipped with its predecessor. The premium Android handset is expected to be officially unveiled by Motorola Mobility on Tuesday, July 25, with recent rumors suggesting that all four major carriers in the United States will be retailing the device once it hits the market in late summer or early fall.