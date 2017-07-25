Moto Z2 Force Edition Global Availability And Pricing

Motorola Mobility finally announced the Moto Z2 Force Edition, its latest Android-powered flagship that’s meant to succeed the 2016 Moto Z Force. The Lenovo-owned original equipment manufacturer (OEM) already detailed the phone’s availability in the United States but was relatively vague in regards to its international availability. Still, the company confirmed that the Moto Z2 Force Edition will be released in “various countries in Europe,” Mexico, Brazil, Africa, and the Middle East “later this summer.” The handset’s base price quoted by Motorola Mobility during today’s launch event is $720, meaning that consumers in Europe can expect the Moto Z2 Force Edition to set them back between €700 and €800, depending on their exact location and wireless carrier or retailer of choice. The value-added tax (VAT) greatly varies between European countries and will almost certainly affect the price of the device in individual countries on the Old Continent.

Consumers in other markets may be able to purchase the smartphone at a somewhat lower price; Motorola Brazil confirmed that the Moto Z2 Force will retail in the country for 1,999 Brazilian Real, which translates to approximately $632. The newly announced Moto 360 Camera Mod will be released globally simultaneously with the smartphone and its suggested retail price amounts to $299.99, the consumer electronics manufacturer confirmed.

The wording of Motorola’s announcement also indicates that the Moto Z2 Force Edition will start hitting markets around the world at some point next month; while summer technically isn’t over before the second half of September, the fact that people in the U.S. will be able to get their hands on the new handset as early as August 10 indicates that consumers in other markets also shouldn’t have to wait too long before they’re able to purchase Motorola’s latest high-end device. It’s currently unclear whether the Insta-Share Projector Moto Mod that the OEM is giving out to new owners of the Moto Z2 Force in the U.S. will also be offered to people who purchase the smartphone in other markets; the company’s previous promotional endeavors varied between countries and that may also be the case this time. Regardless of where you’re located, if you’re purchasing the Moto Z2 Force from a local wireless carrier, make sure to ask about any potential manufacturer-sanctioned promotions.